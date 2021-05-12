Shikellamy High School band performs for nursing home residents

Residents at two nursing facilities in Sunbury were treated to some live music on Wednesday morning.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It's not every day you can sit on your front porch and watch a marching band perform, but that's exactly what residents did at The Mansion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Sunbury.

"Beautiful, everything was great," Frank Ritter said.

"They were great," Mary Manley said. "They were really great."

The Shikellamy High School marching band performed for two nursing facilities in Sunbury. It's the first time these residents have seen live music since before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"They sounded very, very good. I wish we could have them once a month," Sally Shannon said.

The event was also important to the high school students. This was their first concert in more than a year.

"We always love performing for people, and it's nice to be able to do it again," Shawn Culp said. "It's an opportunity for us to perform, and the residents haven't been able to get out at all. It was a good way to get the community together and do something nice."

"I'm very glad we got to perform for such an appreciative audience. Some people will go and not really understand it, but they really seemed to have a good time," Emily Engleman said.

Emily Engleman is a high school senior and is happy she got to perform again before graduation.

"It really is just a joy to be back doing what we love most," Engleman said.

The residents at the Mansion House were just as happy.