Investigators say Joseph Leschinskie had to be removed from a council meeting last week after the alleged threats.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A confrontation with a councilperson has led to terroristic threats charges against a man in Northumberland county

Investigators say Joseph Leschinskie, 36, of Shamokin, had to be removed from a council meeting last week after threatening to harm Councilperson Jennifer Seidel and her family.