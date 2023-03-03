Shamokin 'slap fighter' hoping for title, battling inner trauma

A sport gaining in popularity is called slap fighting. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke to a participant who says slap fighting is a way to channel his grief.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — You've heard of boxing and mixed martial arts fighting but what about slap fighting? The relatively new sport is simple — two people stand across from each other and take turns slapping each other in the face.

"When you deliver the smack, the person you're smacking is not supposed to move. There's a natural flinch, a little bit of movement you can get away with, but if it's noticeable and it takes away from the slapping, it's considered flinching," Bill Dales explained.

Dales is better known as Shamokin Thunder Clap. He's been slap fighting professionally since November of 2021. This weekend, he's competing in the SlapFIGHT 2023 Invitational in Missouri.

"I'm a proud U.S. Marine. I'm going through some stuff, and this is my outlet. I'm very content with my outlet."

Dales' young son passed away in 2020, and Dales was diagnosed with cancer a few months later. He was looking for an outlet for his grief and had difficulty finding mental health services.

"At the time, I was drinking a lot and getting into things I shouldn't be, and I was going down a dark path."

That's when Dales found slap fighting. The sport is said to have originated in Russia and was brought to the United States less than ten years ago. It's controversial because people can get seriously hurt.

"That's what the rules are for. You don't step into it because once you slap somebody and step into it, it's no longer a slap. It's a punch, an open-handed punch. It's a palm strike instead of a slap."

Even so, Dales says slap fighting helps him work through his grief, and he plans to do it for as long as he is able.