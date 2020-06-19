Student lunches still available at Shamokin pool

Even though the Lawton Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool is closed this summer, students can still pick up their lunches there.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — All students in the Shamokin Area School District receive free lunch, and every summer that lunch is served at Shamokin's community pool. Even though the pool is closed because of COVID-19, students are still able to get free lunch there.

Typically, in mid-June, the Lawton Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool in Shamokin is filled with children, but this year the pool will not open for financial and safety reasons because of COVID-19.

"We tried everything that we could to make it safe for everybody and to be financially responsible. At this point, there was no way to do both," said Jennifer Seidel, a member of the Shamokin city council.

Seidel says that since the pool is closed, there has been some confusion concerning the community's free lunch program. In year's past, this is where kids would come during the summer and get their free lunches every day.

"Because the pool is closed, people think we aren't having meals, but we are."

In the early days of the pandemic, the Shamokin Area School District was handing out around 200 free lunches a day. The average here is around 30 meals a day, and volunteers are looking to bridge that gap.

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone under the age of 18 can stop by the pool's entrance and pick up a free frozen lunch. Parents can also pick up lunches for their kids.