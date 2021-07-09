Shamokin police investigating food pantry break-in

In addition to damaging the pantry itself, someone is taking most of the food.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Michelle McCrary spends much of her free time organizing the Shamokin Area Community Cupboard on South Franklin Street in the city.

McCrary started the food pantry nearly two years ago. She was cleaning her kitchen and put a box of food on her front porch.

"Within an hour the box was empty," said McCrary.

The Shamokin Area Community Cupboard started small. Within a few months, people started dropping off more donations and someone even built McCrary a food pantry. The cupboard runs on an honor system.

"You can take as much as you need to get you through for what you need. You don't have to be obligated to drop anything off, but if you have extra to give you can donate it," said McCrary.

But recently people have been taking advantage of the pantry. Last week, someone unscrewed the locking bolt, broke in, and took most of the food. A few days later, McCrary fell asleep without locking the pantry, which she does before she goes to bed.

"Someone came and took most of what was on the shelf, ransacked the bottom of it, and took the baskets which were part of my organization," said McCrary.

"I think it's disgraceful. If people need food and somebody steals it, I think it is the lowest thing possible," said Mary Pflug.

"I think it's pretty ridiculous. Obviously, it's going to people who need it and they don't have it because someone thought they wanted it," said Coby Grimaud.

McCrary is frustrated but plans to keep the pantry open.

"I don't want a few people to ruin it for all of those who need it because there is a need for it," said McCrary.