Shamokin police investigating alleged beating

A man from Shamokin is in critical condition and police are trying to figure out what happened to him.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Kody Scicchitano of Shamokin is 21 years old. His family describes him as friendly and outgoing.

"He likes skateboarding, music; he's just an average boy," Kody's cousin Lezette said.

Friday night, Scicchitano's life changed forever, and his family is trying to figure out what happened.

According to Shamokin police, someone called 911 to report a medical emergency at a home on West Montgomery Street.

"They said he had fell off the couch," Lezette said.

But Scicchitano's cousin Lezette believes he was badly beaten, and no one did anything to help him.

"He didn't deserve this," Lezette said.

Shamokin police tell Newswatch 16 they are investigating the incident and have interviewed several people. They also tell us they're looking at videos and text messages.

Scicchitano is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

"We're waiting for doctors to put a 'trache' in because he can only be on the breathing tube for so long. Doctors don't think he's going to wake up or respond anytime soon. Our family is just sitting and waiting," Lezette said.

Scicchitano's family just wants answers.

"It's a different type of pain when it's your own family and it hurts. No one deserves this, not anybody."

If you have any information about what happened to Kody Scicchitano you are asked to call Shamokin Police.