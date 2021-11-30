Shamokin man faces child endangerment charges

Brandon Garancheski faces charges for the death of his infant in October.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County is facing child endangerment charges after his infant died in his care.

Police say Brandon Garancheski, 27, of Shamokin was under the influence of drugs on October 13 when he rolled over onto his 7-week-old child, while the two were in bed together.

The child was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Garancheski faces charges of endangering the welfare of children as well as recklessly endangering another person.