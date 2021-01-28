Shamokin man charged with unlawful contact with minor

The incident began on Jan. 21.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man from Shamokin was arrested Thursday after multiple explicit conversations with a minor.

Gary Kersetter, 52, is charged with several counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

On Jan. 21, Kingston police assuming the identity of a 15-year-old girl received messages from Kersetter on a social media site.

The conversations progressively became more explicit over the next few days.

After multiple days of explicit conversations, Kersetter was taken into custody and transported to the Kingston Municipal Police Department on Thursday.

Kersetter provided a statement about the conversation with who he believed to be an underage girl.

According to officials, he also told detectives he had similar conversations with other underage girls.