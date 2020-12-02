Group Focused on Revitalizing Shamokin

People come together ways to better the city.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Around 50 people gathered in the basement of Mother Cabrini Parish in Shamokin. They have one common goal -- revitalizing Shamokin.

“It`s bringing the community together, moving forward to develop Shamokin, see it being revitalized again,” Kathy Jeremiah said.

There is a three-day workshop going on, organized by the Shamokin Area Partnership for Revitalization.

“From all parts of the city people have come together. From faith leaders to business leaders to people of good hearts and our city leadership as well,” Friar Michael Lasky said.

The idea is to improve the quality of life in Shamokin.

The group came up with several goals, ways to revitalize Shamokin. Some of the suggestions were supporting job creation and cleaning up blighted properties.

“How to get involved with cleanups in the area, eliminating blight from the very beginning,” Jeremiah said.

Other goals include attracting new businesses, job creation and going green. Hundreds of responses were written on posters and the group discussed the suggestions.

“It shows that our community has really worked hard over the last three years to come together and really form bonds of friendship as we share this dream of revitalization,” Lasky said.