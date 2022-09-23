Shamokin Area to fans: stay in your seats

A new set of rules for fans in Shamokin; if you come to the game, you have to stay in your seat.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A new week of high school football brings new rules to Kemp Memorial Stadium in the Shamokin Area School District.

Several incidents on stadium grounds during the first two home games of the season have prompted the district and the Athletic Director to enforce strict rule changes.

"We have a policy now where the students and actually the general public, we aren't allowing them to walk around during the game. We'd rather them come enjoy the game, sit in the bleachers and not have, you know, issues of kids walking and potential problems," said Rick Kashner, Shamokin Area Athletic Director.

Due to several incidents, certain sections of the stadium have been roped off for students and the general public in order to help make the stadium a safer place.

Dennis Taylor came to watch his daughter perform during halftime says that as long as the rule changes focus on safety, it's alright by him.

"The Cheerleaders have family here, the band members have family here, and of course, the main attraction is the football game for both home and away, anything that is gonna protect people, I'm fine with that's great," said Taylor.

Cheryl Gaydon, who graduated from Shamokin Area, is also in favor of the changes, but she's not sure they will work.

"I think in this situation, it's a little bit hard to control people from walking around, I don't know, I hope that it has a good impact," said Gaydon.

The new rules at Kemp Memorial Stadium will be in place for the remainder of the high school football season.