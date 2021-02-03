Serial rapist sentenced to decades in prison

A judge in Northumberland County sentenced John Kurtz, a former correctional officer to at least 59 years in prison.

SUNBURY, Pa. — John Kurtz would not answer our questions as he left the Northumberland County Courthouse. He also did not acknowledge his victims before he was sentenced to spend 59 to 270 years in prison.

In October, the 46-year-old former correctional officer at SCI Coal Township was found guilty of raping, kidnapping, or attempting to rape five women.

One of his victims from years ago came forward, and wanted to tell us her story:

"He tied up my hands behind my back, my ankles. He tied my hands to my ankles. He blindfolded me, duct-taped my mouth, and put a hood over my head," Susan Dimm recalled.

Dimm was raped and kidnapped by Kurtz in 2002. He admitted to this but was not charged with her case because the statute of limitations ran out.

Dimm was not allowed to testify against her rapist or confront him in court. She says that felt like being a victim all over again.

"He was allowed to say something if he wanted to but I wasn't. It just isn't fair."

But other victims did confront Kurtz. One woman told him she is now terrified to be alone and said, "I hope you are as uncomfortable in prison as I was in my home."

That woman's husband told Kurtz, "You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst for you. I hope you rot in hell."

Another victim said, "My quality of life was completely destroyed."

Dimm wrote her own impact statement and read it to the other victims after the sentencing. She says she would have told Kurtz that she has no compassion for him at all.