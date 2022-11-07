Schools express resolve after post-game vandalism at Milton Area

After Selinsgrove's football team beat Milton on Friday night, the Black Panthers noticed acts of vandalism inside the visitors' locker room.

MILTON, Pa. — Earlier this year, Milton Area School District unveiled its new $14 million athletic complex. The Black Panthers hosted Selinsgrove Area High School on Friday for a PIAA playoff football game. The Seals came out on top, but it's what happened after the game that has everyone talking.

"It's a shame. They just put a lot of money into that stadium and made it really nice for them this year. It's a disgrace that they damaged it the way they did," Kevin Yeager of Milton said.

Moments after the Selinsgrove team left the stadium, various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors' locker room. Pictures were shared on social media. The pictures feature Selinsgrove football players showcasing acts of vandalism inside the locker room.

The Milton Area School District put out a statement saying it contacted officials at Selinsgrove regarding the vandalism.

"It is the intent of the Milton Area School District to hold those responsible accountable for the damage to our facility."

Newswatch 16 contacted the Selinsgrove Area School District. District officials say they are looking into the incident.

"Any and all wrongdoings will be rectified with the Milton Area School District …Throughout this process, the Selinsgrove Area School District will exhibit an appropriate level of accountability," Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Frank Jankowski said.

People we spoke with in Milton are upset.

"Need to pay back every penny that it's going to cost taxpayers and the people who put their money into it. I think it's sad, and they need to be taught responsibility, that if you do something, you need to take the consequences," Sharon Vonblohn of Milton said.

"They shouldn't be allowed to play in the district championship game this weekend. They should be suspended from it," Yeager said.