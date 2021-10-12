School official in Northumberland County uses district funds for pool

Brad Skelton is accused of taking funds intended for the school and using them for personal gain.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An athletic director and assistant principal from Northumberland County is accused of using district funds not intended for the school.

Officials say Brad Skelton used funds from Line Mountain School District to purchase over $4,000 worth of supplies to construct a backyard pool for himself.

Skelton was arraigned Friday and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

He faces charges including forgery and unlawful taking in Northumberland County.