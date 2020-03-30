Sandwich Shop Offers Free Potato Chips for Hand Washing

Vine Street Sandwich Shop set up a hand washing station outside its restaurant.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — We've heard it over and over again-washing your hands is one of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus. But this restaurant in Mount Carmel is taking an extra step to make sure people are actually doing it.

"When they come into the store we ask that you please wash your hands or sanitize so that you're protecting yourself and us as well," Nicole Moore said.

Vine Street Sandwich Shop is providing a hand washing station outside the restaurant.

"The coolers are filled with hot water in the morning and periodically we come out throughout the day just to make sure the temperature and the coolers are still staying full," Moore said.

Everyone who washes their hands before they come inside gets a free bag of Middleswarth chips.

"For the most part we've had good reviews. People are very happy we've done this. They're telling us that we're one of the only places that we've seen this being done," Moore said.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they think the hand washing station is a great idea and they wish more places would do it as well.

"I honestly wish Turkey Hill would have something like that or some of the gas stations would put wipes out," Terry Goguts said.

Terry Goguts washed her hands before buying her food.

"I think they're doing really a terrific job of putting out their own resources to help other people," Goguts said.