After 45 years in Coal Township, the Salvation Army of Shamokin is moving. The nonprofit will merge some of its services with its Sunbury location.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Dozens of people lined up outside the Salvation Army of Shamokin for its first Easter food distribution. More than 300 families received ham dinners.

The food distribution is just one way the Salvation Army of Shamokin helps people in lower Northumberland County. People here hope that does not change.

Late last week, the Salvation Army announced this building will close, and some services, including church, will move to the Sunbury chapter.

"It's a lot to travel to Sunbury with living all the way in Mount Carmel. I hope they can stay in Shamokin," Heather Wolford said.

Officials here agree and say this building is closing because of financial reasons, but they will still serve people in the Shamokin area.

"I believe we'll be looking for another office location so that we can still have our presence here in Shamokin," said Judy Orner, Salvation Army of Shamokin.

"It will be out of a new venue. I'm not sure exactly what that will look like, but we are still here to do that, and that is our pledge," said Major Tammy Hench, Salvation Army of Shamokin.

The Salvation Army has a thrift store on Independence Street in downtown Shamokin that will stay open.

The Salvation Army of Shamokin serves more than 100 families each month. Officials say social services such as food, clothing, and emergency assistance programs will continue without interruption.

People we spoke with say not having a Salvation Army here would be bad for this area.

"They help the community so much that it's just a shame. The community should get together now and help them," Eileen Bray said.