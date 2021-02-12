Salvation Army of Milton helping more families thanks to donation

The group typically buys toys for around 300 children, but because of this surprise donation, they can now able to help even more families.

MILTON, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Milton is a busy place during the holiday season. Lt. Jared Starnes sees a lot of donations come through the doors, but recently one family brought in a surprise.

"So that children in the Milton and Lewisburg areas can have toys on Christmas. It's a great thing and a good blessing," Starnes said.

A family from the Milton area donated all the toys. That family wanted to remain anonymous but said they were happy to help.

"It's just a blessing to help as many people as we can through this program."

The Salvation Army of Milton typically buys toys for around 300 children, but because of this surprise donation, they can now able to help even more families.

"With the more donations that we receive, the more children we can help. That doesn't necessarily help the children, which is a great thing. The children waking up with great presents under the tree, but it also gives parents and grandparents peace of mind," Starnes said.

Because of this donation, the Salvation Army of Milton has reopened its toy distribution program and is accepting more families.

"With this family, if anyone wants to donate, we really encourage you to donate because obviously we want to help as many children in the community as possible."

