Salvation Army of Milton gives out toys, food

MILTON, Pa. — It's been a long year for many people and buying Christmas presents is an added stress for many. Some people worry about how they will afford everything that comes with the holiday season.

"When you're a single parent, too, it definitely helps when you're worried about Christmas presents for your kids," Destiny Dobson said.

The Salvation Army of Milton hopes to ease that stress for some people in the Milton and Lewisburg areas. It held its toy distribution on Tuesday, giving away toys to more than 250 children.

"The community provides us with gifts for these children. We try to make sure every child gets items off of their wish list. They give us a wish list of three items," said Lt. Kirsten Starnes, saying that this was made possible by donations from community members.

"We were nervous that people wouldn't want to donate toys at risk of taking away from their own families, but we have been abundantly blessed. I will say that this is the most toys that I have ever received here. This is my third Christmas here in Milton."

In addition to toys, the Salvation Army also gave away turkey and a holiday pie at this distribution.

Parents we spoke with say this takes a load off their shoulders.

"We just moved to the area and it was quite unexpectedly," Dobson said. "It definitely helps."

Thanks to giveaways like this, people can worry less and enjoy their holiday more.