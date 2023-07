There are detours in place for the closures.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A few roads are closed in Northumberland County due to flooding.

Route 218, or Brush Valley Road, is closed between Schock and Tressler Roads in Rockefeller Township.

And Route 61 is closed between Highland Avenue and Green Street in the City of Sunbury.

There are detours in place for both of these closures in Northumberland County.