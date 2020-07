Road expected to reopen Friday.

A road in Northumberland County is closed Thursday night for work on a new bypass.

PennDot closed Route 147 just outside the Borough of Northumberland starting at 10 p.m.

Contractors are installing concrete on the new bridge over 147 for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.

The work there is part of the larger 156 million dollar project to build a bridge over the west branch of the Susquehanna River.

A detour is now in place.