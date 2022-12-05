Riverside laundromat burglarized again

A laundromat in Riverside was burglarized for the second time in recent weeks.

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — When Jessica Brouse walked into The Laundry Room of Riverside, she found quite a mess. Security cameras showed her what happened.

"Two people came in, a man and a woman came in, and broke into the change machine's room and then proceeded to literally take the whole change machine out of the wall," Brouse said.

Riverside police say the change machine was ripped out of the wall around 3 a.m. The thieves then drove away with the machine.

"I'm trying to run a business, and you just stole thousands of dollars from me. Now I have to try to fix it and get a new change machine just for customers to come in and do their laundry," Brouse said.

This is the second time this laundromat has been burglarized in recent weeks. About three weeks ago, Game of skill machines were targeted at this and several other area laundromats.

"It just needs to stop. This is not OK. These people need to be caught," Brouse said.

Brouse says what makes this even worse is she believes the suspects also stole from her son's firewood business.

Brouse's 16-year-old son cuts and sells firewood outside of the laundromat. Surveillance video shows the suspects removing money from that deposit box.

"It's really nerve-wracking," Brouse said.

Recently, Brouse held a free wash event for Thanksgiving at her laundromat in Sunbury. She says she enjoys giving back to the community, and when things like this happen, it's aggravating.

The Laundry Room of Riverside is offering a $500 reward for the arrest of whoever is responsible for the change machine theft. If you have any information, you are asked to call Riverside police.