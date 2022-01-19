Reward offered for information on threats against Milton Area faculty

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is threatening employees at Milton Area School District.

MILTON, Pa. — Some staff members at Milton Area School District are concerned for their safety after a series of incidents over the last year and a half.

"Concerns about flat tires, concerns about being followed home, things being left on people's cars," Catherine Girton said.

Girton is Director of Student Services and School Safety and Security Coordinator at Milton Area.

She says some administrators and support staff within the district have been threatened.

The incidents have been spread out but the district isn't certain about the motive.

"In the totality of circumstances there is an element of our school community here that are concerned for our safety," Girton said.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, directors asked the community for help; if you see something say something.

"Any threat that we hear of or any action that could be considered a risk to the safety of our students or employees are taken very seriously," Girton said.

Milton Area School District's legal team is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is behind the incidents.

"Attorney Carl Beard Senior has worked with many of us for a long time and he's part of our family here. This is a tight community," Girton said.

If you have any information you are asked to call Milton police at (570) 742-8757.