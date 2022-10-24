Return of the general store in Northumberland County

A couple from the Shamokin area opened a general store over the weekend to bring some nostalgia to their community.

THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s.

That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a few years ago.

"She told us there were four, five different general stores back in the early 60s, so I said that sounds pretty good, and we decided that's what we were going to do with the store," Mark Shingara said.

The store is located in the village of Tharptown, outside of Shamokin.

"Oh, I think it's fantastic. I don't have to run into town for every little thing, a quart of milk, a loaf of bread," Smith said.

Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria opened Saturday, and people are happy to support the small business.

"The big money's not going to the big conglomerates. Love it, love it, love it," Smith said.

One of the highlights of the general store is penny candy, something you really don't see anymore.

"Our children don't know anything about penny candy, the old-fashioned service you can get, the atmosphere. I just wanted to create some kind of space to bring the old stuff back," Mark said.

There is a little bit of everything at this store.

"Wood-fired pizza, hoagies, general store items, strombolis, salads, hoagies, wraps," Melissa Shingara said.

Tharptown General Store and PIzzeria is open daily except for Sundays.