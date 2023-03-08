Restoring 'DIGnity' through furniture bank

DIG Furniture Bank provides free furniture to people in need.

MILTON, Pa. — There are a lot of tables and chairs inside a building in Milton at the new site of DIG Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that works like a food bank, only with furniture.

Emily Gorski saw the need three years ago while working for a community action agency.

"I said, 'Hey, now that I'm working from home, I'm just going to open up my barn that we have at our house in Lewisburg and start accepting donations.' It really took off from there," Gorski said.

DIG Furniture Bank provides free furniture to people in need. Clients are referred through other nonprofits, schools, and churches.

"They tell us everything they need. Sometimes it's just a microwave, and sometimes it's a whole household worth of things," Gorski said.

DIG's current project is renovating a building in Milton to be its new storefront.

All the money DIG gets from Raise The Region will go to renovating its new facility.

"It's mainly going to be a showroom for our clients to come through and pick firsthand what they want, so we won't have to rely so much on that preferences part of asking about their favorite colors because they can just pick for themselves," Gorski said.

Gorski also plans to open a retail store for the public in this building, along with a woodshop.

"We're going to be expanding, too, our repair program, so we'll engage with volunteers who like to tinker in the woodshop and give a little TLC to some of the items we get too," Gorski said.

