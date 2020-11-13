Restaurant owners nervous about rise in coronavirus cases

The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health says there will not be another statewide lockdown, but with the recent spike in cases, restaurant owners are concerned.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Conlan White of Northumberland picked up takeout food from On A Roll sub shop in Northumberland on Friday. White says the COVID-19 pandemic has not kept him from supporting his favorite restaurants.

"It shouldn't stop us from enjoying life to its fullest and eating where we like to eat."

Business is good for places like On A Roll.

"I think it helps that we're geared towards takeout and delivery. We don't have as much dine-in as some of the bigger restaurants around here," owner Zach Reed said.

Even though state officials say there will not be another lockdown at this time, restaurant owners are concerned.

"There's not really much we can do other than trying to be as safe as we can, wearing masks, gloves, cleaning pretty much nonstop," Reed said.

The Front Street Station is a dine-in restaurant, but they've been doing a lot of takeout since March. The owner says he hopes there is not another shutdown, but he is worried one is coming.

"Last time, all we did was shut down all of the refrigeration. We just turned off as many appliances as we could just to save money," owner Jay Seidel said. 'We're full dining, full service. We're not really known as a takeout restaurant."

Seidel says he is hoping for the best but prepared for the worst.

"We hope we don't shut down, but we have a feeling it's imminent, that it's coming."