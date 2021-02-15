Residents removed from personal care home in Northumberland County

The Department of Human Services relocated 18 residents of Sunbury Sunshine Corners to other facilities, three others are hospitalized.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The state stepped in over the weekend to remove all residents of a personal care home in Northumberland county because of safety concerns.

Sunbury Sunshine Corners is home to 21 people.

The Department of Human Services relocated 18 residents to other facilities, three others are hospitalized.

The emergency removal is the result of safety concerns caused by flooding in a basement.

Before the relocation, Sunbury Sunshine Corners was getting help because of COVID cases among staff.

Right now, 12 residents have coronavirus.