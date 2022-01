Police in Sunbury are investigating a Monday night shooting on Packer Street.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A shooting is under investigation in Northumberland County.

Newswatch 16 found broken glass, evidence markers, police tape, and officers searching the area of 300 Packer Street in Sunbury Monday night.

According to the Daily Item newspaper, two people were shot and are in critical condition.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody in that shooting in Sunbury.