Rental assistance coming to Northumberland County

If the pandemic has affected your income and you live in Northumberland County, help could be on the way.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people financially. Many people are out of work because of the pandemic and are having trouble paying their bills.

"Some people have lost income and aren't able to keep up on rent the way they were previously," said Stacie Snyder, the community action administrator for Central Susquehanna Opportunities.

CSO is a community-action agency that serves people in Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties. Snyder told Newswatch 16 about a new program for people who live in Northumberland County.

"It's allowing us to provide 12 months of rental assistance to them with the possibility of three additional months moving forward," Snyder said.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is for people who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is $6 million available from the federal government for people who live in Northumberland County.

"We're going to go back those 12 months, assess the need, see what their monthly rent payment is, and if it's $5,000, they might be eligible. If it's $10,000, they may be eligible. There is no cap," Snyder said.

The application process starts Monday.