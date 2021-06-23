Renovations start at the Northumberland County Courthouse

Work has started on a $4.3 million project at the Northumberland County Courthouse. The historic building in Sunbury is being renovated.

Scaffolding surrounds the Northumberland County Courthouse as crews prepare the building for some major upgrades.

"Problems with some bricks falling down, and we are repainting the entire courthouse," said Justin Skavery, Northumberland County's planning coordinator.

The Northumberland County Courthouse was built in 1865 in Sunbury and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the building is not up to date, and the renovations are needed.

"It was deteriorating, and we felt it was getting to a point that if it would get much worse, it would be much more costly to repair it," Commissioner Schiccatano said.

Work started earlier this month on the inside of the courthouse. Skavery says heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems will be upgraded.

"Conversion of a current law library into a fourth courtroom, we're adding a conference room to the second floor. (The work) addresses some minor cracks and issues throughout the interior of the building," Skavery said.

The project costs $4.3 million, and part of that is being paid for with state grant money.

Scchicatano says it would have cost $11 million to build a new courthouse.

"It helps us meet our obligation as far as finances, and we're very fortunate. I think we will be able to do this, finishing by next summer, without any tax increase," Schiccatano said.