Remembering Milton Mayor Ed Nelson

Nelson died Saturday at the age of 83.

MILTON, Pa. — Ed Nelson served the borough of Milton for more than 30 years, the last 26 of them as mayor. Nelson died Saturday at the age of 83.

"Did a lot for the community. He's going to be really missed both personally and professionally. Mostly personally for me," Shelly Sandstrom said.

Shelly Sandstrom is Milton's secretary/treasurer. She worked with Mayor Nelson for nearly 20 years and says he was like family. He even officiated her wedding.

"He came in almost everyday to see us and check on us. Through the years he became a very good friend," Sandstrom said.

Nelson became mayor in 1995 and served on Milton Borough Council before that. He was a marine and also a police officer in Milton.

"When I started in 2000 the mayor swore me in. He had been the mayor up until the point when he passed. We knew each other personally. He spent enough time here that everyone felt comfortable with the mayor," Corporal Dan Embeck said.

As mayor, Nelson was in charge of Milton's police department.

"He spent a lot of time here. He was very active in coming in to see what was going on to see how things were. We had a really good working relationship with him," Embeck said.

"He knew our kid's names, our grandkid's names, our parents. He was a very kind and giving man," Sandstrom said.