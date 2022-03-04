Businesses and community members are remembering the 11-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — The line outside Wagging Dog Coffee Company in Allenwood was about a mile long, literally.

"It's crazy! Isn't it cool? People have been lined up since 5:30 a.m. this morning waiting for us to open," Wagging Dog Coffee Company Owner Meghan Solomon said.

"How long have you been waiting? Three hours," Julie McElwee said.

The reason why? 11-year-old Hunter Reynolds.

"100% of the proceeds that we make today goes to the family," Solomon said.

The Warrior Run fifth-grader died Sunday in a crash in Perry County.

"I've teared up a few times sitting here in line. We've got people honking as they go by and everyone just patiently waiting for their turn to give back to this wonderful family," McElwee said.

All week, people flooded social media with the hashtag "Remembering Hunter Reynolds". Students at multiple school districts wore jerseys to remember him.

People in the community wore them too. Businesses all over Central Pennsylvania held events Friday to remember Hunter.

TK Tackle is auctioning off three custom made fishing lures for Hunter's family.

"The highest bid we have right now is $300. These lures usually go anywhere from $5 to $29," Laura Kitner said.

The store is also giving 100% of Friday's sales to Hunter's family.

"It feels pretty great to be able to help make a difference in the community and to be able to give back," Kitner said.

A scholarship fund is also set up in Hunter's name:

Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund

Turbotville National Bank

PO Box 37

Turbotville, PA 17772