Remembering Cheyenne, the young woman who died after being found in the road

SUNBURY, Pa. — With heartfelt voices, relatives of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz shared memories and prayers with those gathered at her memorial service at the VFW in Sunbury.



“That's how she lived her life. She always just did her thing. She was just a beautiful light of fresh air at any occasion,” said her sister, Summer Klimek.



Cheyenne was found lying in the middle of the road on Arch Street in Coal Township the night of May 21, badly injured just blocks from her home where she lived with her mother. Cheyenne died days later.



Lyvia Baker is her niece.



“We are here today to celebrate her life, and obviously, it's not something that you want to have to do, but it's something that we need to because she was a beautiful soul,” said Baker.



Coal Township police arrested Cheyenne's ex-boyfriend, Stephen Kruskie, 26, for her death.



Investigators say Kruskie and Cheyenne were in his jeep on Arch Street that night, and the two got into a fight.



Coal Township police say Cheyenne tried to get out of his vehicle and was dragged on the passenger side door. She fell to the ground, Kruskie's Jeep ran over her, and he kept driving.



The family says Kruskie denied doing anything to her.



“He was calling my sister, texting my sister, acting like nothing was wrong. That he dropped her off, and she was okay,” said Jeannie Schaffner, Cheyenne's aunt.



The family says the amount of turnout and support is a comfort to them. It also shows how many people truly loved Cheyenne.



At the end of the service, butterflies were released for the young woman taken too soon.



“It's going to take a long time for the family to get over this, our little Cheyenne,” said her uncle, Fred Scheller. "She was a wonderful person, a wonderful young girl.”



Stephen Kruskie remains locked up in Northumberland County.