Providing meals for those in need in Milton

Some volunteers have come together to prepare lunch and dinner for anyone who needs it.

MILTON, Pa. — D &S Event Center is a place in Milton where people gather to play bingo.

Days Eats and Sweets serves food inside the bingo hall, but with the government shutdown due to the coronavirus, both places were forced to close. That until the owners decided to use their resources to help the community.

"We're getting a lot of calls from people who have illnesses and can't leave, don't have a car, are tired of the things that they're eating and their meal plans have been canceled for different reasons," said Sandy Miller, D & S Event Center.

Volunteers from both businesses are preparing and delivering free lunch and dinner to anyone who needs it in and around Milton.

"It's something that we decided to do that we thought would be good for the community to give back," said Jeremy Day of Day's Eats and Sweets.

Volunteers started Monday with 40 orders. On Tuesday, there were more than 200 orders.

"Today is chicken sandwich and supper tonight is ham pot pie, so home-cooked meals," Day said.

The crew here says none of this would be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers. People in the Milton community have donated food but the group is not accepting monetary donations.