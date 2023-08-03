Prison term for Northumberland County murder

Lisa Karlaza was sentenced Thursday after a no-contest plea in the homicide death of her husband.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Northumberland County will spend time behind bars after a no-contest plea to murder.

Lisa Karlaza was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 40 years for her husband's death.

Karlaza pleaded no contest to third-degree murder charges in May. That means she did not admit guilt but was sentenced as if she was.

Police say Karlaza stabbed her husband Richard and then told officers he died in a home invasion at their house in Mount Carmel Township in 2021.

Police found a bloody knife in the dishwasher.

