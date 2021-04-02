Prison pups well trained with FIDOS Program

The FIDOS Program is a collaboration between SCI Coal Township and Mommy and Me Rescue.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A few months ago, Newswatch 16 introduced you to Moe, Larry, Curly, and Shemp. The Shih Tzu/Puggle mixes were abandoned in the Shamokin area and taken in by Mommy and Me Rescue.

"Curley Joe was the sixth one. He was on the run for about two and a half months," Cyndee White said.

The dogs were nervous and scared, but fast forward three months, and there's a big difference.

"You can see the difference from the first time. They're a lot calmer, well trained," White said.

Moe, Larry, Curly, and Shemp are part of the FIDOS Program, a partnership between SCI Coal Township and Mommy and Me Rescue. The program pairs prisoners with pups. The inmates become dog handlers.

"They live with the inmates in their cell for approximately four weeks or so. Some dogs need a little bit longer. We basically train them, bring them back to health, and get them ready to be adopted out," John Dunn said.

The FIDOS program is in its seventh year and has adopted out more than 400 dogs.

Inmates are selected based on behavior.

Unit Manager John Dunn says some inmates go on to work with dogs once they get released.

"They get a lot of self-gratification. I think they get a feeling of worth. It definitely looks good for them as far as their release plan," Dunn said.

The program is a win-win for everyone involved.

"The dogs get well trained. Everybody who gets a dog out of the program is very happy because they have the basic training," White said.

Even though four of the dogs are leaving the program, the handlers do have something to look forward to because Curley Joe is going in today.