Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating spoke with those at M Hart Pottery about what the decades-long business has meant to them as well as the community.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings.

"We have been making this pottery since the seventies back in Brooklyn. We moved out here and loved it," said Hart.

Mary Hart and her husband create pottery in their home next door. They moved to Northumberland County in 1984. The couple recently decided to call it quits and retire.

"We felt like it was time. We have been doing this for over 40 years, and after COVID, things slowed down. We realized we wanted to spend more time with our family," she said.

Kim Bordner has been shopping at Hart Pottery for years. He stopped by to check out the deals during the final week of business.

"This is actually the third time we have been here for this sale. It didn't start today. It started a couple of weeks ago. So, we came back three times to see what else is here," said Kim Bordner of Millersburg.

"The customers are wonderful. It is so nice to hear people compliment your work," added Hart.

The couple's work has been displayed in many museums around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Hart tells Newswatch 16 that she is going to miss making art for others.

"I am going to miss the creativity part of it. Having something to do that just inspires you," said Hart.

The business's last day is August 20. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

