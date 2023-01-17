Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

Last year, the Point Drive-In in Northumberland County announced it was closing, but this week the owners announced that is no longer the case.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer.

Officials at the theater said it would close last year. But according to a Facebook post by the owner this week, that won't be the case. Instead, the Point Drive-In will be open for the 2023 season.

"It's an old-fashioned form of family entertainment, and I'm glad to hear that they're going to be open," Carol Hauck said.

According to the Facebook post, a deal with a solar farm set to be put on the property fell through.

Hauck plans to take her grandchildren there this summer.

"They like to do all kinds of activities, and so going to an outdoor drive-in theater would be a real adventure for them because they live in places where there is no such thing," Hauck said.

"I'm glad that the opportunity will still be there for people to see movies. If it's still open when I have time, I would like to stop in," Karis Hagen said.

"It's a fun place for people to go and spend time with their little kids. They always have such a great amount of foods you can get, and it's nice to support a local business in the area. They care about their patrons," said Lauren Sulouff, who was disappointed when the theater closed.

"We go several times a year. My husband and I have been going for a long time. It was our fun thing to do in the summer," Sulouff said.

The Point Drive-In also announced it is hiring. The theater is looking for workers 16 and older.