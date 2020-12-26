Police: Two men robbed Sunbury store

The incident occurred Thursday night around 11:00 p.m.

Police in Northumberland County are investigating a robbery.

Sunbury Police say two men robbed the Penn Jersey Food Mart on North 4th Street around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Officers say the men were both dressed in black and armed with handguns.

According to police, after getting money the two men beat up an employee.

The worker sustained injuries to their head and face before the men left the store.

Officials say the men left the store in different directions.