Police searching for driver after crash in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are searching for a driver who allegedly smashed into a building and then took off.

Officials say Francis Kehler, 24, crashed into the Applegate Recovery building along Route 61 near Mount Carmel just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police believe Kehler hit an on-coming vehicle shortly before that crash. No one was hurt.

He's wanted on various driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and a drug-related charge.