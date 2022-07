Police say they tried to pull over the man for a traffic violation then he took off.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase through Shamokin Dam.

Police say they tried to pull over Edward Ozga for a traffic violation Thursday morning when he took off.

Officers caught up with Ozga after he entered a dead end.

That's when police found a 10-month-old in the backseat.

Ozga's facing child endangerment and related offenses.