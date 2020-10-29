Police looking for information on found dogs

An animal rescue in Northumberland County took in five dogs over the weekend that they believe are from the same family.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Meet Moe, Larry, Curly and Shemp.

Those are the names being used for the Shih Tzu/Puggle mixes who were all found Saturday near Shamokin Area Middle/High School.

The little guys, and a fifth dog believed to be their father, are being cared for at Mommy and Me Canine Rescue in Mount Carmel.

A sixth dog was seen nearby.

"It's unusual for six dogs and for nobody to come forward since Saturday," Cyndee White said.

Cyndee White is President of Mommy and Me Canine Rescue.

She got a phone call Saturday morning from a man who found two dogs near Shamokin.

"So we went down to Shamokin and picked them up and brought them back to the center," White said.

Shortly after that, the rescue got another phone call.

"And they said there's a dog by the baseball field at the high school and we think it's either hurt or injured in some way," White said.

The rescue got two more phone calls Saturday and one on Monday for the sixth dog, which ran off.

All of the dogs are believed to be related and between one and three-years-old.

Larry was covered in ticks and hurt his eye.

"We have no clue whether they have shots or anything. They will be vetted, neutered before they leave and they'll have microchips. So everything will be done before they leave us," White said.

Taking in all of these dogs at once will cost Mommy and Me thousands of dollars.

With all of their fundraisers being canceled this year because of COVID-19, that puts them into a bit of financial hardship.

Mommy and Me Canine Rescue is having a basket bingo fundraiser in mid-November, but the nonprofit is looking for donations.

The dogs will eventually go up for adoption.