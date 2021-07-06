Police: Bloody knife found in dishwasher at scene of deadly stabbing

Police say Lisa Karlaza, 53, stabbed her husband to death and then told officers he died in a home invasion.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Investigators say a woman killed her husband at their home on Back Street in Mount Carmel Township and then lied about it.

Lisa Karlaza, 53, faces a list of charges, including criminal homicide and making false reports to police.

Authorities found Richard Karlaza, 60, dead inside the home on Sunday. Lisa Karlaza was arrested at the scene.

According to court papers, Richard Karlaza died from multiple stab wounds and police found a knife in the couple's dishwasher with blood on the blade.

Court papers indicate that the call originally came in as a home invasion, but once police got there, that theory didn't add up. Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry.