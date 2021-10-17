Police investigating shots fired in Sunbury

Shots were fired along North Seventh Street just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police are investigating after shots were fired in Sunbury on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Daily Item, a man ran up to a car along North Seventh Street just after 4:30 p.m. and began shooting.

Officers say the gunfire hit no one, but the car was struck.

Police closed down parts of Sixth and Seventh Streets while they investigated.

Officials do not believe there is any danger to the public after the gunfire in Northumberland County.