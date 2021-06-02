Police: Fight closed down street in Sunbury

Police were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police shut down a road in Northumberland County for about an hour on Saturday afternoon for an investigation.

According to police, they were called to Arch Street in Sunbury around 3:00 p.m.

Officers say they received several calls about a man running down the street with his hands tied.

Investigators say he had gotten into a fight with someone inside the house, other residents restrained him, and then he jumped out of a window.

The man was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.