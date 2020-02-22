Streets shut down during stand-off in Northumberland County

Police have responded to a stand-off in Mount Carmel.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A man with a gun has locked himself in a home on South Maple Street in Mount Carmel.

Police responded early Saturday morning to reports of a stand-off in Northumberland County.

Local police, state police, and Columbia County SWAT are on scene.

Surrounding streets, including Vine Street, Oak Street, and 4th through 7th Streets, are closed. All surrounding alleys are also blocked.

Fire police tell Newswatch 16 that three juveniles were taken out of the home.