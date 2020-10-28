x
Northumberland County

Police arrest one, searching for two others after burglary in Northumberland County

One person was arrested and two others are on the run after a burglary at a laundromat.
MILTON, Pa. — One person has been arrested and two others still on the run after a burglary at a laundromat in Northumberland County.

The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at The Laundry Room of Milton.

Surveillance photos show three people trying to remove a change machine.

The owner of the business tells Newswatch 16 he received a phone call from someone who said he was there earlier that morning and had lost his cell phone.

The caller arrived while state police were at the laundromat investigating.

He was arrested and confessed to trying to steal the change machine, doing drugs and breaking the sink.

Troopers are still looking for two other people involved in the burglary in Northumberland County.