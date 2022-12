A fire at a pizza shop in Northumberland County has been ruled an accident.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident.

According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week.

The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop.

Dozens were forced from upstairs apartments.

No one was hurt.

Original Italian Pizza is still closed here in Shamokin.