Pizza and baked treats are popular this week

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by a popular spot in Mount Carmel where everyone is putting in extra hours before Daster.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — For more than 70 years, Hollywood Pizza in Mount Carmel has been known for its pizza and baked goods. The cases are always stocked with treats, but when a holiday is around the corner, production goes into overdrive.

The week leading up to Easter is crunch time, and employees are busy making everyone's favorites.

"We make really good cut-out cookies; we sell a ton of them. The bunnies and eggs, they're very cute; a bunch of the sweet bread, paska, holly, nut, and poppy loaves," said owner Edward Stellar.

Stellar says Hollywood Pizza gets a lot of Easter orders, but these guys have it down to a science.

"We get in here around 4 a.m., and it's nonstop until 3 p.m.," Jayson Stellar said. "We are making cookies and all our breads, cinnamon sticks. It's quite the operation."

Good Friday is one of Hollywood Pizza's busiest days of the year, and it's not only because of the baked goods.

"With a lot of Catholics in the area, people don't eat meat, so Good Friday is traditionally a pizza day," Edward said.

Hollywood Pizza is making extra baked goods to sell in its pastry case.

"We bake it until we make it, as we say," Jayson added.