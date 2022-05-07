Pineknotter Days return to Northumberland County

A longtime summer tradition continues this week in Northumberland County.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Pineknotter Days are held every year during the first week of July.

For the last 49 years, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic, vendors set up their stations, street-fair-style around King Street Park in Northumberland.

Many volunteer organizations set up stands here to raise money for their groups.

For those who don't know the history of the event, a pine knot is where the branch goes into the tree and forms a tight knot. So, a pineknotter is considered a tough person.

The celebration continues through Friday in Northumberland County.