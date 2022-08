A federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill."

On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea.

Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty.

Last year, the doctor from Mount Carmel admitted illegally handing out prescription drugs which led to the deaths of five patients.