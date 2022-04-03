'Pill Mill' doctor asks to have guilty plea withdrawn

Dr. Raymond Kraynak who pleaded guilty to operating a pill mill in which five of his patients died now says he felt pressure to enter the guilty plea.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor who pleaded guilty to operating a pill mill was supposed to be sentenced Friday in Northumberland County.

Instead, Dr. Raymond Kraynak of Mount Carmel asked to have his guilty plea withdrawn.

Kraynak pleaded guilty in September to illegally prescribing powerful painkillers to his patients, in which five of them died.

Kraynak now says he felt pressured to enter the guilty plea.

The judge did not rule on his request immediately.

In the meantime, the judge sent Kraynak to jail because he considers him a flight risk.